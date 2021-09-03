Market Unplugged Podcast: This is a buy-at-any-price phase of bull market; real estate still has some left

This is not just a buy-on-dips market, but that phase of the bull market when you buy well-performing stocks at any price and they climb even higher, CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal said in this edition of the Markets Unplugged Podcast.

He said that despite the scorching rally in real estate stocks, the market capitalization of the entire sector put together is still below the market capitalization of DLF alone at the peak of the 2008 rally. Things are looking quite good for the sector judging by the interest in residential property across markets, he said.

On the rally in Zomato, Anuj said that the stock was expensive even at its issue price, but then that is what a bull market is all about.

Tune in to the Market Unplugged Podcast for Anuj Singhal’s views on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Industries and more

