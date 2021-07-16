Home

    Market Unplugged Podcast: Momentum strong, but valuations stretched; stay cautious

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Updated)
    Tune in to the Market Unplugged Podcast, as CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair and CNBVTV18.com Executive Editor Santosh Nair discuss all the action from the Indian markets in the week gone by and what to look forward to in the coming week.

    In this edition of the Market Unplugged Podcast, CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair and CNBVTV18.com Executive Editor Santosh Nair discuss all the action from the Indian markets in the week gone by and what to look forward to in the coming week.
    Here's a look at the key points the duo discussed and the key triggers to watch out for going forward:
    • The current mood of the market
    • Why investors need to exercise caution, particularly in small and midcap stocks
    • The outlook for IT stocks in the wake of strong numbers from Wipro and Infosys
    • What is driving the rally in realty stocks
    • What is driving the rally in market intermediaries like brokers, AMCs, depository and exchange
    • If commodity stocks still have steam left in them
    • Key triggers to keep an eye out for next week
