Market
Market turns volatile after opening higher, Nifty above 12,000; YES Bank top loser
Updated : December 06, 2019 10:36 AM IST
Broader indices traded in the green in the opening trade, with Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index trading higher by 0.17 percent and 0.23 percent respectively.
Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank are among major gainers on the Nifty50 index.
Yes Bank, ITC, HDFC, and Infosys were among the losers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more