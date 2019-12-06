Market turns volatile after opening higher, Nifty above 12,000; YES Bank top loser

The Indian market turned volatile after opening higher on Friday led by gains in metals and PSU banks. At 10:28 AM, the Sensex was trading at 40,785, up 6 points while the Nifty was down 1 point at 12,016.

At 9:22 am, the Sensex was trading 94.97 points or 0.23 percent higher at 40,865.99 while the Nifty50 was trading 22.20 points or 0.18 percent higher at 12,042.60.

Broader indices traded in the green in the opening trade, with Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index trading higher by 0.17 percent and 0.23 percent respectively.

Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank are among major gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, ITC, HDFC, and Infosys were among the losers.

YES Bank's share price slipped 5 percent intraday after Moody's downgraded the Bank's credit rating. It also assigned a negative outlook to the company.

Shares of Gati Ltd fell over 4 percent on Friday on reports Allcargo will acquire controlling stake in the company for Rs 416 crore.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks gained on Friday as investors took heart from US President Donald Trump saying trade talks with China were "moving right along", and US oil prices sat near 2-1/2-month highs after OPEC and other producers agreed to cut output.

