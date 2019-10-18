Market
Market turns positive after opening lower, Sensex up 133 points
Updated : October 18, 2019 09:47 AM IST
All the Nifty50 sectoral indices were in the red except Nifty IT in the opening trade.
The Nifty Media was the worst-performing sector, down 1.13 percent.
