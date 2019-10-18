Market turns positive after opening lower, Sensex up 133 points

The Indian market turned positive after opening lower on Friday, with the Sensex trading at 39,186.04, up 133 points and the Nifty50 at 11,620.10, up 34 points, at 9:40 AM.

The domestic market opened in the red tracking global markets which largely traded lower on concerns over the health of the world's largest economy and risk of a global recession.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 51.23 points or 0.13 percent lower at 39,000.83 while the Nifty50 was down 21 points or 0.18 percent at 11,565.35.

All Nifty50 sectoral indices were in the red except Nifty IT in the opening trade. Nifty Media was the worst-performing sector, down 1.13 percent.

Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Indian Oil Corporation and HDFC Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Zee Entertainment, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards.

Asian markets were trading cautiously also due to worse-than-expected China GDP figures.

