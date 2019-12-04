Market
Market turns positive after lower start, Nifty above 12,000; steel stocks fall
Updated : December 04, 2019 09:54 AM IST
The Nifty Metal slipped nearly 2 percent on the back of losses extended by JSW Steel and Tata Steel.
Bharti Infratel, TCS, Wipro, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers.
