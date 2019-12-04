Market turns positive after lower start, Nifty above 12,000; steel stocks fall

The Indian market started Wednesday's trading session on a negative note, tracking the global markets which traded lower amid lingering uncertainty over the US-China trade deal.

However, the market turned positive soon, with the Sensex trading at 40,731, up 56 points and the Nifty trading higher by 16 points at 12,010, at 9:49 AM.

The Nifty Metal slipped nearly 2 percent in the opening trade on the back of losses extended by JSW Steel and Tata Steel. All sectoral indices traded in the red except Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT.

Bharti Infratel, TCS, Wipro, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers while JSW Steel, YES Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India, and Vedanta remained the top losers.

Shares of HDFC AMC slipped 3.29 percent intraday as promoter Standard Life Investments announced to sell at least 2.23 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale, the floor price for which has been set at a discount of 8 percent to the current market price.

Tata Motors' share price rose 2.53 percent intraday as the company's arm Jaguar Land Rover's sales in the US in November climbed up 6 percent YoY and 19 percent MoM.

US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, dashing hopes for a quick preliminary agreement.

