Market turns negative, Nifty below 11,600; telecom stocks slip over SC verdict on AGR
Updated : October 24, 2019 02:07 PM IST
Telecom stocks slipped after the Supreme Court rejected telcos' definition of AGR (adjusted gross revenue).
The share price of Vodafone-Idea took a bigger plunge and fell over 18 percent intraday.
Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were the top-Nifty gainers around 1:00 PM.
