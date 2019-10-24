Market turns negative, Nifty below 11,600; telecom stocks slip over SC verdict on AGR

The Indian market turned negative around noon on Thursday with the Sensex trading at 38,994, down 113 points at 2:02 PM and the Nifty trading at 11,562, down 41 points.

At 12:55 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 56.58 points or 0.14 percent at 39,115.41, while the Nifty50 was trading 8.95 points or 0.08 percent higher at 11,613.

Around 1:00 PM, the Nifty Realty was the best-performing index (up 1.34 percent), while the Nifty Pharma was the worst-performing index (down 0.86 percent).

Telecom stocks slipped after the Supreme Court rejected telcos' definition of AGR (adjusted gross revenue). The share price of Vodafone-Idea took a bigger plunge and fell over 18 percent intraday.

Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were the top-Nifty gainers around 1:00 PM.

The share price of Inox Leisure surged over 9 percent intraday on Thursday after the company reported strong Q2 earnings with revenue up 42 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Meanwhile, Asian shares pulled ahead on Thursday as corporate earnings and a ceasefire in northern Syria helped prop up sentiment, though the backdrop of trade and Brexit uncertainties was enough to prevent a decisive shift towards riskier assets.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.