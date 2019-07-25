Market
Market turns negative, Nifty below 11,270; PSU banks fall
Updated : July 25, 2019 12:34 PM IST
In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index were trading higher by 0.10 percent.
Bharti Infratel, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were among the top gainers in the afternoon session.
Coal India, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, M&M and BPCL remained the top laggards.
