Market turning unfavourable, investors need to be selective hereon, says Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies

The equity market is beginning to turn unfavourable and investors need to be selective hereon, says Mahesh Nandurkar, India Strategist, Jefferies. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he advised investors to have a bottom-up approach at current levels.

"The market has become more bottom-up oriented from here on. Difficult to argue for large gains at the broad index level, certain stocks and sectors will definitely do better. But from the broader risk-reward perspective, I would say that it's beginning to turn unfavourable, in my view," Nandurkar said.

"So, difficult to see how we will make substantial gains in the broader market from hereon, but we continue to prefer the cyclical than some of the selective sectors. So I think from hereon, the investors will need to become more selective and more bottom-up oriented,” he added.

He believes every successive Covid wave will have lesser economic and market impact.

"We may be seeing initial signs of Covid cases rising in India again, while the recovery post-second wave has been faster than last year," he said.

However, he is of the view that the return of normalised monetary policy will be the near-term risk and a strong economic recovery has to be followed by monetary policy normalization.

Nandurkar continues to remain positive on metal space and said that the decarbonisation theme will be a tailwind for the metal sector.

“The metal stocks still at reasonable levels on a price-to-book basis. Even if metal prices move down, we are still looking at 15-20 percent ROE,” he said.

He believes the valuations of new-age business stocks are clearly hard to explain.

“I think the valuations are clearly very difficult to explain and I must admit that, but the thing is there is clearly a novelty value there. We have seen the kind of valuations and the market caps, these kinds of stocks have traded in the developed world, India is just entering that phase. So, while investors will keep complaining about the valuations," he said.

Nandurkar advises to hold 2-3 percent of the portfolio in some of these new ages, new technology companies.

"I think practically, most of the investors still want to own those stocks and now you are getting more and more choices, so people will be doing some picking and choosing, but from the institutional portfolio perspective, it would still make sense to hold about at least 2-3 percent of the portfolio in some of these new ages, new technology companies, despite the valuations because that clearly is going to be the flavour of the day, at least over the next 12 to 18 months, maybe longer,” he said.