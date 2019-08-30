Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Market trims losses, Sensex up 56 points; Vedanta among top gainers
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Updated : August 30, 2019 02:09 PM IST

The Indian market was trading higher around noon on Friday with the BSE Sensex at 37,125, up 56 points, at 2 pm and the Nifty at 10,959, up 10 points.
All Nifty50 sectoral indices were trading in the green with minor gains except Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto.
This week, the Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen nearly 2 percent, and remains the worst performer despite government's backing.
