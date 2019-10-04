#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Market trades negative as RBI cuts GDP growth forecast, Sensex down nearly 400 points

Updated : October 04, 2019 01:59 PM IST

Among Nifty sectors, bank, FMCG, media and private bank declined while IT and pharma advanced with marginal gains.
Among top index gainers, Cipla, ONGC, HDFC, Wipro, Infosys, NTPC and IndusInd Bank gained by up to 2 percent.
ZEEL, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra, ITC, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Yes Bank declined by up to 3 percent.
