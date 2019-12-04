Market trades lower, Nifty below 12,000; ICICI Bank gains

The Indian market was trading lower around noon on Wednesday, tracking weak global shares, with the Sensex trading 69 points lower at 40,606, at 12.51 pm while the Nifty trading at 11,974, down 19 points.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index traded flat in the green, mildly outperforming its frontline peer. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index was down 0.14 percent.

Sectoral gauges were largely positive with Nifty PSU Bank trading higher by over a percent, while IT also rose over 0.9 percent. Pharma, media and bank stocks also traded with decent gains. Metal and realty declined by up to 0.43 percent.

ICICI Bank shares touched a new 52-week high of Rs 524.70 apiece, gaining over 3 percent on Wednesday after global brokerages maintained their bullish stance on the stock. The stock has surged over 45 percent so far in 2019.

Tata Motors rose 6 percent in intraday deals as the company's arm Jaguar Land Rover's November sales climbed up 6 percent YoY and 19 percent MoM.

Meanwhile, Kerala-based private lender CSB Bank (formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank) made a debut on Wednesday, listing at Rs 275 per share on the BSE, up 41 percent from its issue price of Rs 195. CSB Bank’s Rs 410-crore IPO was subscribed 87 times last week.

In the currency markets, the Indian Rupee traded at 71.80 per US dollar. The home currency had opened on a weak note and fell 125 paise to 71.78 against the greenback. PTI quoted forex traders as saying the rupee is trading in a narrow range ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Asian shares extended losses on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei dropping 1 percent, matched by falls in Hong Kong and Korea, where stock markets touched their lowest since October. Shanghai blue chips fell 0.2 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX200 tumbled 1.6 percent, having shed almost 4 percent since closing on Monday.