Market trades lower, Nifty below 12,000; ICICI Bank gains

Updated : December 04, 2019 01:42 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 69 points lower at 40,606, at 12.51 pm.
The broader NSE Nifty50 slipped by 19 points to trade at 11,974.
ICICI Bank shares touched a new 52-week high of Rs 524.70 apiece.
Market trades lower, Nifty below 12,000; ICICI Bank gains
