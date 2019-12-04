Market
Market trades lower, Nifty below 12,000; ICICI Bank gains
Updated : December 04, 2019 01:42 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex traded 69 points lower at 40,606, at 12.51 pm.
The broader NSE Nifty50 slipped by 19 points to trade at 11,974.
ICICI Bank shares touched a new 52-week high of Rs 524.70 apiece.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more