Market trades higher, Sensex up over 240 points; Tata Steel top gainer

Benchmark indices the BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday following positive global cues. The Nifty Auto traded the highest among all Nifty50 sectoral indices, up 0.59 percent.

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Street's run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound.

At 9:51 AM, the Sensex was trading at 41,180, up 242 points or 0.59 percent while the Nifty was at 12,121, up 67 points or 0.56 percent.

Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Vedanta and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers in the opening trade while GAIL, NTPC, HDFC, ONGC and Sun Pharma remained the top losers.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries rose 1.38 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities maintained 'Add' rating on the stock with target price raised to Rs 800 from Rs 720 per share earlier.