Market
Market trades higher, Sensex up over 240 points; Tata Steel top gainer
Updated : December 17, 2019 09:54 AM IST
The Nifty Auto traded the highest among all Nifty50 sectoral indices, up 0.59 percent.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries rose 1.38 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities maintained 'Add' rating on the stock.
GAIL, NTPC, HDFC, ONGC and Sun Pharma remained the top losers.
