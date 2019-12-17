#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Market trades higher, Sensex up over 240 points; Tata Steel top gainer

Updated : December 17, 2019 09:54 AM IST

The Nifty Auto traded the highest among all Nifty50 sectoral indices, up 0.59 percent.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries rose 1.38 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities maintained 'Add' rating on the stock.
GAIL, NTPC, HDFC, ONGC and Sun Pharma remained the top losers.
Market trades higher, Sensex up over 240 points; Tata Steel top gainer
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Equitas Small Finance Bank files IPO papers worth Rs 1,000 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank files IPO papers worth Rs 1,000 crore

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV