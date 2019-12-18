Market
Market trades higher, Nifty above 12,200; IT, metal stocks gain
Updated : December 18, 2019 01:22 PM IST
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell over 2 percent followed by Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty.
Meanwhile, fall in Indian rupee led to gains in IT stocks, making Nifty IT the best-performing index.
JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Wipro were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more