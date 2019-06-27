Market
Market trades higher, Nifty above 11,900; realty shares gain
Updated : June 27, 2019 01:30 PM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance, M&M, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and Grasim were among the top gainers on the key indices.
Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, UPL, Power Grid Corporation and Wipro led the losses.
