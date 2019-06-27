Market trades higher, Nifty above 11,900; realty shares gain

The Indian market was trading higher on Thursday, with the Sensex trading at 39,811.67, up 219 points, and the Nifty 50 trading at 11,907.90, up 60.35 points, at 1:25 PM.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks too turned positive. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent. The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources, said Washington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that would help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, M&M, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and Grasim were among the top gainers on the key indices, whereas Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, UPL, Power Grid Corporation and Wipro led the losses.

The Nifty Realty index remained the best-performing index while the Nifty IT was the worst-performing index, dragged lower by Infibeam, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and others.

Shares of Cox & Kings hit a lower circuit of 10 percent on Thursday after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue worth Rs 50 crore to BWR AA- from BWR AA+, with a stable outlook.

Bharti Infratel shares gained 2.6 percent intraday after global investment firm Morgan Stanley resumed its coverage with an overweight rating on the stock, citing stability in tenancy.

Sugar stocks were surging on Thursday after media reports said that the prices of medium-grade sugar fell by Rs 10 per 100 kg in the wholesale markets of Delhi. While, prices increased in Mumbai on the back of a decline in production.

