Market trades higher, Nifty above 11,450; BPCL, Zee top gainers

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday tracking the gains in global markets.

At 11.36 am, the Sensex was trading higher by 71.36 points at 38,577 while the Nifty was trading higher by 26.95 points at 11,455.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded higher by 102 points at 38,608 while the Nifty50 rose 31 points to 11,459. All sectoral indices traded in the green in the opening trade except Nifty FMCG.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE mid-cap index was up 0.17 percent, while the S&P BSE small-cap index rose 0.45 percent.

IOC, Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers on the indices, while Infosys, ITC and IndusInd Bank lost in trade.

