Market
Market trades higher, Nifty above 11,450; BPCL, Zee top gainers
Updated : October 16, 2019 11:41 AM IST
All sectoral indices traded in the green in the opening trade except Nifty FMCG.
IOC, Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers on the indices.
Infosys, ITC and IndusInd Bank lost in trade.
