Equity markets globally showed an upmove, encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and decline in new cases in countries that have been most affected by COVID-19. The death toll from the virus has slowed across European nations like France and Italy.

Investor sentiment improved after various central banks and governments announced stimulus packages to counter the economic shock due to the pandemic.

“The worse seems to have been discounted. The markets also have an eye on the steps the global central banks and governments are taking to help the economy tide over its current crisis. The US Fed has given a blank cheque to the economy. When the minutes of the two extraordinary meetings of the Fed come today later in the day, will show that the Fed is willing to do whatever it takes,” said Vinod Sharma, Head - PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

On the domestic front, Indian benchmark equity indices also surged in line with global peers. However, the extension of the lockdown could give the markets a reason to move lower, analysts said.

“It is a bear market and the recent rally is just a technical bounce back. Volatility still prevails and the market is in a consolidation mode,” said Pushkaraj Kanitkar, Associate Vice President, GEPL Capital.

“The government has taken all the steps. We expect seize in infrastructure spend going ahead which will not be good for the market. It will trade rangebound and may retest the recent lows. Expect Nifty to be in the range of 7,500 – 9,500 in coming sessions,” Kanitkar added.

However, analysts at ICICI Direct believe that abating volatility underpinned by containment of the virus will help the market to sustain the ongoing positive move and challenge the upper band of consolidation placed at 9,000 in coming sessions