Market Market to face selling-pressure in the near-term, say experts; growth recovery difficult before H2FY21 Updated : June 12, 2020 04:45 PM IST In the near term, it looks like the market will continue to see some selling pressure on the back of weak economic commentary and rising cases of coronavirus, say market observers. Gaurav Dua of Sharekhan feels that the market will grind down in the immediate term. Mirroring the similar view, Shyamsunder Bhat of Exide Life Insurance also feels that the market in the near-term looks unstable.