Market to consolidate further, pharma sector to be hot cake this year as well: IIFL Securities’ Sandeep Bhardwaj Updated : April 23, 2021 03:02:03 IST We are recommending parking of money in pharma sector, insurance sector and financial sector, says Sandeep Bhardwaj. New drugs, foreign partnerships will get faster approval. Therefore, pharma and healthcare sectors stocks will continue to be in focus. Published : April 23, 2021 03:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply