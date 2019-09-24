Market takes a pause amid global growth concerns, Nifty below 11,600

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, traded marginally lower on Tuesday as trade sentiment turned cautious amid lingering global growth concerns.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex slipped 47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 39,043 at 12.49 pm. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 was down 24 points, or 0.21 percent, trading at 11,576.

Broader market indices also fell with the Nifty MidCap falling 0.68 percent. The Nifty SmallCap index was flat. Bank, finance, auto, metal and capital goods sectoral gauges declined. IT, pharma and FMCG advanced among notable sectors.

Among index gainers, ZEEL, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services rose between 1 and 5 percent.

Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Indian Oil Corp, GAIL, L&T, Asian Paints, SBI, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank were top laggards, falling between 2 and 4.5 percent.

Shares of logistics companies surged on Tuesday after the commerce ministry said that the National Logistics Policy has been sent to the Cabinet for approval.

Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 4 percent to Rs 7,183.75 on Tuesday, extending a 3-day rally, on reports India's largest automaker expects to clock higher car sales in September from a month ago.

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Tuesday at 70.80, up 14 paise from its Monday's close of 70.94.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were little changed at 6.75 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

