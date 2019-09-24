Market takes a pause amid global growth concerns, Nifty below 11,600
Updated : September 24, 2019 01:49 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex slipped 47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 39,043 at 12.49 pm.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 was down 24 points, or 0.21 percent, trading at 11,576.
Broader market indices also fell with the Nifty MidCap falling 0.68 percent.
