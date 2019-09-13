Market subdued, Nifty below key 11,000 level; PSU banks, pharma stocks drag

Indian shares remained volatile in the afternoon session on Friday, as gains in auto and realty stocks were offset by losses in pharma and public sector banks. At 12:55pm, the BSE Sensex was at 37,077, trading lower by 26.47 points, or 0.07 percent, and the Nifty was trading at 10,974.65, down 8.15 points, or 0.07 percent.

The Nifty Financial Services index remained the best-performer followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Auto. Most sectors traded in the red, led by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma.

Titan, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Bharti Infratel and Tata Motors were the top gainers, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel and Grasim were the major laggards.

Gold prices declined marginally on the back of strengthening Indian rupee and muted sentiment in global markets. October gold futures on MCX traded 0.08 percent lower at Rs 37,718 per 10 gram on Friday, while silver December futures were up 0.07 percent at Rs 47,161 per kg.

Shares of Khadim India, Liberty Shoes and Mirza International rose between 5 and 15 percent on reports that the Modi government may announce measures to provide relief to the sector, including reducing GST rate and a more favourable import regime.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks climbed to their highest in six weeks on Friday, as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped to calm fears of a global economic slowdown.

