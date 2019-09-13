#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Market subdued, Nifty below key 11,000 level; PSU banks, pharma stocks drag

Updated : September 13, 2019 01:41 PM IST

Indian shares remained volatile on Friday's afternoon session as the Street remains cautious after August CPI data failed to meet RBI's target of 4 percent.
Gains in auto and realty stocks were offset by losses in pharma and public sector banks.
Nifty Financial Services remained the best-performer led by Nifty IT and Nifty Auto. Most sectors traded in the red led by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma.
Market subdued, Nifty below key 11,000 level; PSU banks, pharma stocks drag
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tamil Nadu woman selling Rs 1 idli gets LPG connection after Anand Mahindra's tweet

Tamil Nadu woman selling Rs 1 idli gets LPG connection after Anand Mahindra's tweet

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV