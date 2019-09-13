Market
Market subdued, Nifty below key 11,000 level; PSU banks, pharma stocks drag
Updated : September 13, 2019 01:41 PM IST
Indian shares remained volatile on Friday's afternoon session as the Street remains cautious after August CPI data failed to meet RBI's target of 4 percent.
Gains in auto and realty stocks were offset by losses in pharma and public sector banks.
Nifty Financial Services remained the best-performer led by Nifty IT and Nifty Auto. Most sectors traded in the red led by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma.
