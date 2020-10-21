Business Market recovery broad based; almost all of the IPOs, rights issues oversubscribed several times, says SEBI chief Updated : October 21, 2020 02:56 PM IST Tyagi said that it was not just the large-cap but also the mid and small-cap indices that have recovered since the lows hit in March 2020. Around 40-50 percent of the constituents in each index category- large, mid and small-cap outperformed the respective indices this financial year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.