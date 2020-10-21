Market recovery broad based; almost all of the IPOs, rights issues oversubscribed several times, says SEBI chief

The recovery in the stock market is broad-based while liquidity and low-interest rates are not the only factors driving up the markets, said Securities & Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi.

"We have observed that the recovery in the market has been broad-based. Our analysis reflects this fact on three counts," Tyagi said in his address at industry body CII's Financial Markets Summit.

Tyagi said that it was not just the large-cap but also the mid and small-cap indices that have recovered since the lows hit in March 2020. While the large-cap and mid-cap indices have increased by around 55 percent, the small-cap index has increased by around 70 percent, he noted.

The regulator's analysis shows that the market recovery is not only in the heavyweight stocks, but is across the board in the index. Around 40-50 percent of the constituents in each index category- large, mid and small-cap outperformed the respective indices this financial year.

Thirdly, Tyagi added, "the recovery is broad-based outside the indices as well- out of the stocks that have traded on NSE and BSE during this financial year, more than 93 percent of the stocks on NSE and more than 75 percent of the stocks on BSE have yielded positive returns in this financial year as on September 30, 2020."

Further, he also noted that participation in the equity market was higher now than ever before as the average daily turnover in the cash market in this financial year is around Rs 60,000 crore, 54 percent higher than Rs 39,000 crore last year. The equity derivatives segment has also seen the average daily turnover grow by around 27 percent as compared to the last year.

During April- September 2020, 63 lakh new demat accounts were added as compared to 27.4 lakh accounts during the corresponding period last year, i.e. an increase by around 130 percent, he said.

"On the FPI front, we have received around $11 billion of net FPI investments in the equity markets in this financial year till date. Interestingly, while most of the Emerging Markets including Brazil, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Malaysia have witnessed FPI outflows in the calendar year 2020 so far, India has witnessed net FPI inflows during the same period," he added.

The mutual funds have also seen net inflows of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore in this financial year till September 2020 after initial outflows in March 2020 especially in the debt schemes.

In the primary markets, Tyagi noted that despite a late start this financial year on account of COVID shock, the total funds raised on the equity side have touched Rs 1.54 lakh crore till September 2020, just short of Rs 1.58 lakh crore raised during the corresponding period last year.

"Almost all of the IPOs, rights issues, etc. in this year have been over-subscribed several times. Further, more than Rs 22,000 crore equity issuances are in the pipeline," Sebi chairman said.