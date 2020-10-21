  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Business

Market recovery broad based; almost all of the IPOs, rights issues oversubscribed several times, says SEBI chief

Updated : October 21, 2020 02:56 PM IST

Tyagi said that it was not just the large-cap but also the mid and small-cap indices that have recovered since the lows hit in March 2020.
Around 40-50 percent of the constituents in each index category- large, mid and small-cap outperformed the respective indices this financial year.
Market recovery broad based; almost all of the IPOs, rights issues oversubscribed several times, says SEBI chief

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Breaking: Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

Breaking: Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement