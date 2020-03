Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, turned volatile and traded little higher as heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki led the gains.

At 9:52 am, the Sensex was trading 261.94 points or 0.98 percent lower at 26,412.09 and the Nifty traded 78.85 points or 1.01 percent lower at 7,722,20.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metals traded with gains while Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG were trading in the red.

Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Grasim Industries, PowerGrid Corporation and Britannia Industries led the gains among Nifty constituents while IndusInd Bank, M&M, ITC, L&T and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

The Indian market opened lower on Wednesday after the government announced a complete lockdown across the country. However, the market soon pared opening losses and turned into green.

Meanwhile, Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street's massive rebound as the US Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7 percent with Australian shares jumping 3.4 percent and South Korean shares gaining 3.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei surged 4.8 percent.

