Market
Market recovers from a weak start, Nifty above 11,800; DHFL slips 9%, Emami surges 6%
Updated : June 26, 2019 12:59 PM IST
At 12:00 PM, the Sensex was trading at 39,507.01, up 73.63 points, or 0.19 percent.
Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation, Yes Bank and NTPC were among the top gainers on the key indices.
Britannia, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BPCL, IOC and HDFC led losses.
