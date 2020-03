Indian stock indices rebounded sharply as the trading resumed on the stock exchanges Friday morning after the lower circuit opened. All three major indices, Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank, were trading in the green.

At 10:50 am, Sensex gained 474.32 points or 1.45 percent to 33,252.46 and the Nifty traded at 9,709.75, up 119.60 points or 1.25 percent.

The Sensex was up 3,775 points while Nifty was up 1,111 points from their lows. The Nifty Bank bounced back 2,940 points from the low point of the day.

The Nifty50 index hit the lower circuit, down 10 percent within 8 minutes of trading. Trading was then halted for 45 minutes.

The rally can be attributed to the Dow futures bouncing back and trading 730 points higher. The Asian markets took cues from this and staged a mini-comeback.

Indian markets hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years.