  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Market rally underestimates full impact of lockdown: HDFC Securities

Updated : May 06, 2020 02:35 PM IST

HDFC Securities believes that the street has not yet fully factored the impact of COVID-19 on corporate earnings.
The surge in equity market is seen more as a bear market rally and not a resumption of bull market, according to a report by HDFC Securities.
Market rally underestimates full impact of lockdown: HDFC Securities

You May Also Like

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Lockdown distress: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 cr package

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Karnataka announces compensation package worth Rs 1,610 crore for farmers, workers affected by lockdown

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Govt to gain Rs 1.6 lakh cr this fiscal from record excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement