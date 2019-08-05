Market pares losses; Sensex down 450 points, Nifty around 10,800 level
Updated : August 05, 2019 01:15 PM IST
The benchmark indices were trading lower on Monday, with Nifty50 trading around the 10,800 levels.
The index has been under pressure since Budget and has fallen 6 percent in July.
The fall in the index today has turned Nifty negative, down 0.5 percent for the year 2019.
