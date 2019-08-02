#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Market pares losses, Nifty trades above 11,900; metal stocks underperform

Updated : August 02, 2019 01:22 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices pared losses on Friday after opening with heavy selling pressure amidst escalating US-China trade tensions.
Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Asian Paint and M&M were the top gainers during the afternoon trade.
Coal India, Tata Steel, Wipro, ONGC and HCL Technologies were among the top losers.
