Market
Market pares losses, Nifty trades above 11,900; metal stocks underperform
Updated : August 02, 2019 01:22 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices pared losses on Friday after opening with heavy selling pressure amidst escalating US-China trade tensions.
Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Asian Paint and M&M were the top gainers during the afternoon trade.
Coal India, Tata Steel, Wipro, ONGC and HCL Technologies were among the top losers.
