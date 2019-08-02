Market pares losses, Nifty trades above 11,900; metal stocks underperform

The Indian market pared losses on Friday after opening with heavy selling pressure amid escalating US-China trade tensions.

Indices across Asia and US markets tanked overnight after US President Donald Trump announced 10 percent tariff hike on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

At 01:00 pm, the BSE Sensex was down 158.53 points or 0.43 percent at 36,859.79, while NSE Nifty50 was trading lower 56.10 points or 0.52 percent at 10,922.40.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 was trading lower by 0.66 percent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.82 percent.

The Nifty Metal index remained the worst hit on Friday followed by the Nifty Media and Nifty Realty.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Asian Paint and M&M were the top gainers during the afternoon trade while Coal India, Tata Steel, Wipro, ONGC and HCL Technologies were among the top losers.

The share price of Ashok Leyland slipped 11 percent intraday on Friday after the auto major reported subdued July sales and disappointing numbers for the quarter ended June 30.

JK Tyre's shares slumped over 14 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 60 in early trading on Friday after the tyre maker reported a 76.7 percent slump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

Asian stocks dropped in Friday afternoon trade after the surprise tariff announcement from the United States.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.