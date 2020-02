The Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened marginally lower on Friday due to metal stocks slipping amid cautious sentiment across global markets.

The Sensex opened 35.62 points or 0.09 percent lower at 41,270.41 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,127.35, down 10.60 points or 0.09 percent.

Broader indices, on the contrary, traded higher with Nifty Smallcap100 index up 0.29 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 rising 0.16 percent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal fell the most during the opening session, down by 0.55 percent due to Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

Hero MotoCorp, Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Titan and UPL were the Nifty50 top gainers while Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Tata Steel and Indian Oil Corporation remained the top losers.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose nearly 4 percent intraday after it reported a 14.5 percent growth in its December quarter profit at Rs 880 crore. The company expects to see a turnaround in the second half of 2020-21, said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer.

Meanwhile, in the global markets, Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally.

