Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended gains on Thursday to trade over 4 percent higher led by gains across sectors.

The market rallied on hopes of stimulus measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharan as she will address a press conference at 1 pm today.

At 11:55 am, Sensex rallied 1,142,52 points or 4.00 percent to 29,677,30 and the Nifty traded 304.60 points or 3,66 percent higher at 8,622,45.

Investor sentiment was boosted after the US Senate passed a $2 trillion virus relief bill. Analysts expect domestic stimulus measures soon to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on an already slowing economy.

All the sectoral indices were trading 2-10 percent higher.

Broader indices supported gains with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 trading more than 3 percent and 4 percent higher, respectively.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finserv led gains among Nifty constituents while GAIL India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies and Coal India were the top losers.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed on Thursday morning as investors await the release of US jobless claims data expected later in the day stateside.

