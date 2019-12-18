Market
Market opens at record high, Nifty above 12,170; IT stocks surge
Updated : December 18, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Indian shares opened at a record high on Wednesday following the rally in the US stocks.
At 9:30 AM, the Sensex was trading 42.58 points or 0.10 percent higher at 41,395.21 while the Nifty50 was trading at 12,175.85, up 16.45 points or 0.14 percent.
