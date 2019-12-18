Market opens at record high, Nifty above 12,170; IT stocks surge

The Indian market opened at a record high on Wednesday following the rally in the US stocks.

At 9:30 AM, the Sensex was trading 42.58 points or 0.10 percent higher at 41,395.21 while the Nifty50 was trading at 12,175.85, up 16.45 points or 0.14 percent.

Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Bharti Infratel and HCL Technologies were the top gainers of the Nifty50 index while Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel and UPL remained the top losers.

The Nifty IT index reported the best gains among the sectoral indices. Tata Elxsi was the top gainer in the index followed by Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Technologies, Wipro, MindTree and others.

Shares of Bharti Infratel rose over 2 percent intraday on Wednesday after Trai asked for telecom operators and involve parties' take on - if a floor price should be considered to revive the ailing telecom sector.

Jaypee Infratech's stock price rallied 9 percent intraday after state-run NBCC's bid to acquire the company was approved by over 97 percent of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), as told by multiple sources aware of the development to CNBC-TV18.

On the global markets front, Asian stocks camped out at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions, while the British pound was licking fresh wounds as revived Brexit fears came back to bite it.

