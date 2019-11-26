Market
Market off record highs, Nifty above 12,070; Bharti Infratel, Zee slip
Updated : November 26, 2019 01:03 PM IST
At 12:22 pm, the 30-share BSE index was trading 72.68 points or 0.18 percent higher at 40,961.94.
The 50-share NSE index was trading 12.60 points or 0.10 percent higher at 12,088.55.
