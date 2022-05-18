Explained | 5 market-neutral strategies that help options traders get through wild swings

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday built on the previous day's modest gains to make a big comeback. The pullback followed a sustained sell-off that lasted six consecutive sessions and took away more than five percent of their value.

The bulls have now taken charge of the Street from the bears — an everflowing exchange in the stock market.

Within the market, the world of traders works with slightly different rules. Did you know that traders employ various techniques to bend — if not turn — the odds in their favour when their bets are going against them?

They often use strategies that work both ways — when the market moves in a favourable direction or even otherwise. These methods help traders make money regardless of market direction, but there's a catch: These market-neutral strategies have their own sets of benefits and limitations.

The idea is to hedge

the risk of a trade going against the trader.

Here are five basic market-neutral options trading strategies. B ut first, what are options?

Options is a type of derivative contract that provides the right to buy (call) or the right to sell (put) an underlying asset within a given timeframe. Typically, options are a hedging instrument.

A call option is an option to buy and a put option to sell. Both call and put options can be classified into three categories, depending on where the underlying asset is:

At the money (ATM)

In the money (ITM)

Out of the money (OTM)

For instance, a Nifty50 options — which has the 50-scrip benchmark index as the underlying asset — derives its value depending on where the Nifty is. Options comes with something called a strike price, which is the target value of the underlying asset.

To someone who has bought a Nifty 17,000 strike call options when the Nifty is at 16,800, it is an 'out of the money' call option, which will turn 'in the money' when the index crosses 17,000. In this very example, if someone purchases the call around 17,000 itself — near the level of the underlying — it is said to be 'at the money'.

Now here are five basic strategies used by options traders:

The first two strategies are strangle and straddle, wherein the trader buys or sells calls and puts in order to mitigate the risk of the market moving unfavourably with one defining difference: The trader works with different strikes in case of strangle and the same strikes in case of straddle.

These two strategies are considered relatively riskier than the others, as they trigger losses if the market moves in just one direction.

Strangle

This strategy involves dealing in calls and puts of different strike prices. A strangle setup enables a trader to cater to a range wider than straddle.

There are two types of this strategy:

Type Method When to use Long Buying calls and puts of different strikes During periods of volatile swings and when the premium payable is lesser than straddle Short Selling calls and puts of different strikes During periods of rangebound action in the market where range is wider than straddle

Straddle

A straddle strategy involves puts and calls of the same strike price. One has to shell out a higher premium than strangle.

Type Method When to use Long Buying calls and puts of the same strike During times of high volatility Short Selling calls and puts of the same strike During expectation of narrow range action

Spread

In this strategy, traders buys and sells multiple options of the same type — either call or put — with the same underlying asset. These options vary in the strike price and/or the expiry date.

Spreads are of two types: a bull spread, useful in a bullish scenario, and a bear spread, useful in a bearish one.

Iron butterfly

This strategy involves simultaneous selling and buying of calls and puts of the same strike.

Condor

The condor strategy involves simultaneous selling and buying of calls and puts of different strikes.

Both iron butterfly and condor are most suitable when the market is expected to remain in a range and the trader wants to limit the risk of a unidirectional move.

So, given the current market scenario, which strategy should one adopt?

Chandan Taparia, Head-Technical and Derivatives Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, advises against using naked options — options without proper hedging in place — or riskier strategies like straddle and straddle which turns into losses if market take directional move on one side.

"It’s better to apply a condor strategy in such a market to capture the broader range with a limited margin requirement and limited risk as it’s a perfect hedging strategy," he explained.

Others are not too keen on tackling the current juncture with a market-neutral bet.

"We do not recommend a market-neutral strategy as the index is now trending on the upside. A bull spread on the Nifty may be a more appropriate strategy," Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

Anand James, Head Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, has two methods of choice to approach derivatives.

Sell Nifty straddles in a relatively low volatility environment

"This helps in earning a steady though low income when stocks begin to lose their directionality or when it is difficult to squeeze gains out of stocks," he told CNBCTV18.com.

Use a combination of OTM puts (or OTM calls) and take delivery (or give delivery)

This is different from conventional options buying when it comes to the capital requirement. "It has the advantage of making use of premium gains if things go your way, and taking the route of a physical delivery otherwise. This is a bit tedious than conventional approaches but gives flexibility in volatile and uncertain market situations," James explained.

Can you be market-neutral in the cash market too?

A conventional approach is to be an aggressive buyer in a low interest rate regime or when inflation is on the lower side. That is James's mantra.

"This has stood the test of time, but the trick here is to have enough capital ready at the start of the cycle," he added.

Is hedging for everyone?

Many experts describe hedging as a planned activity that works hand and glove with the primary investment. And hedging costs money — an amount that could have been put into a better rewarding allocation. It is often used in big trading accounts.

On a retail level, investors are focused more on capital appreciation than capital projection, which is at centrestage for their larger counterparts. That is how Geojit's James puts it.

"Hedging makes sense when you have a position of a relatively large size and outright liquidation is not your first choice. Capital protection is a strong theme here. For retail investors, hedging takes a back seat because capital appreciation is a stronger theme at play," he said.