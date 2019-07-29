#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Market likely to consolidate in first half of FY20, invest in conservative hybrid fund, says V Srivatsa of UTI Mutual Fund

Updated : July 29, 2019 12:14 PM IST

You won't see any earnings upgrade in the next 2-3 quarters, said Mahindra Watsa of UTI Mutual Funds.
He further said that the market will only show recovery if consumption improves in the near-term.
Invest in mutual funds and avoid equities as there's a lot of risks lying stocks, added Watsa.
cnbc two logos
