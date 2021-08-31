Market in fresh expansion mode; Will Nifty hit 17,000 today?

The Indian market broke fresh records yesterday and what stood out was the broad nature of the rally. In fact, for the last five trading sessions now, the broader market has not only kept pace but has outperformed the Nifty, which is a departure from the first three weeks of August when the market rally was a very narrow one and largely an IT-driven rally.

This morning, the only worry that bulls have perhaps is that there is too much consensus on a Goldilocks scenario with FIIs also turning buyers after selling through the month of August. However, the overarching theme still remains 'buy on dips', and with Dollar Index still benign below 93, there is a good chance of the market extending its gain despite the negativity shown by the SGX Nifty.

The main reason I say that is the fresh breakout on the Bank Nifty which after struggling to cross the 20-DMA through August, launched a vertical move yesterday. Now, one thing which I always respect in the market is a breakout after consolidation in an index and when that happens, normally there is follow through. So I would expect money to be pumped in on a minor 30-40 point dip on Nifty or a 100-150 points dip on the Bank Nifty unless there is some major change in global markets which is tough to predict.

As for Nifty, it’s now a matter of when and not if Nifty hits 17,000 considering the ease with which it conquered 16,800. The Bank Nifty could again lead it like yesterday considering it’s catching up after months of underperformance and is still 3.6 percent away from its previous peak. In the near term, this could come at the expense of IT stocks as the index needs some consolidation after the big 12 percent rally this month. However, it must be mentioned that the long-term leadership of IT remains unquestioned and as I have mentioned many times, the Nifty IT is perhaps the best index in the world over a six month, one year, or a three year period.