No stimulus to revive the economy or troubled sectors, higher taxes on dividends, and no relief on long term capital gains tax—these were the three big disappointments for the market in Budget 2020.

The first one was by far the big miss though. The hope before the budget was for a large consumption stimulus. It was the need of the hour. What we have got instead was income tax cuts for the bottom end of the tax payees. But that too came with caveats—you get lower tax rates only if you let go of all the exemptions. How many would choose to migrate to the new tax regime? It remains uncertain. Tax experts were unanimous in their verdict—the numbers won't be large. In that context, the government's claim that tax cuts would free up Rs 40,000 crores in the hands of the taxpayer seems quite aggressive.

Staying with the lack of a meaningful stimulus, let us turn our attention towards government expenditure. While the government's allocation towards capital expenditure in FY21 has gone up by very healthy 18 percent, as Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad pointed out, a significant portion of that pertains to capital investment in government telecom companies.

Even the sector-specific stimulus was missing. The stress in the real estate and NBFCs was expected to receive some attention. The budget failed to mention any meaningful attempts to resolve issues in these sectors.

Next came the abolishment of the dividend distribution tax (DDT). Companies will now no longer be required to pay DDT. Instead, the dividend will be taxed in the hands of the recipient at their slab rate. While the first part was well-received (i.e, the abolishment of DDT), the second part left investors disappointed.

Against expectations that recipients of dividends would be taxed at the earlier DDT of 20.09 percent, now the rate applied would be according to the applicable income tax slab. This would be meaningfully higher, in most cases. A possible consequence could be that companies start paying out lower dividends.

The feedback on long term capital gains tax is mixed. Some were expecting that the tenure for LTCG would be increased to two to three years and it would be made exempt. Others expected no such thing. In any case, there was no mention of this in the budget speech.

So what should one expect for the markets from here? I would say that the disappointment could linger for some time and it comes not so much from adverse measures in the budget, but from widespread feeling, that a chance to boost the real economy was lost.

Some stocks in a sector like life insurance should reverse some of Saturday's heavy losses. The impact of the removal of exemptions under the new tax regime shouldn't hurt these companies all that much since the migration to the new tax slabs is expected to be minimal.

On top of all this, there is a global backdrop as well. The mainland Chinese stock market will reopen on Monday after a week-long holiday. The Chinese stock market is likely to witness a sharp fall as the number of confirmed Coronavirus infections in China jumped 15 times since the Chinese market traded.