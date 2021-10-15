Market holiday today: BSE, NSE shut on account of Dussehra

Indian markets, including the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE, will remain closed on October 15 on account of Dussehra. Commodity markets will also remain shut and there won't be any trading activity in the forex and market either.

Meanwhile, domestic indices continue to scale fresh record highs as markets continued their rally for the sixth straight session on Thursday with investors adding more than Rs 10.56 lakh crore to their wealth.

The benchmark has gained 2,116.22 points or 3.57 percent since October 6.

Driven by the ongoing rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies since October 6 have zoomed Rs 10,56,157.81 crore to reach its record high of Rs 2,72,76,704.86 crore.

"Domestic equity continued its northward journey amid positive global cues, strong economic data and expectation of upbeat Q2 earnings. Bulls continued to remain in charge of Dalal street amid volatility, setting the stage for festive season. IT sector was in the limelight today post strong numbers from Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree," PTI quoted Siddhartha Khemka, Head —- Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd as saying.

FMCG major ITC was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 3 percent, followed by HDFC Bank, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank. TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.54 percent.

On a weekly basis, the benchmark has jumped 1,246.89 points or 2.07 percent.

Meanwhile, IT firm HCL Technologies Ltd on Thursday reported a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,259 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Its consolidated revenue from operations jumped 44 percent to Rs 20,655 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 18,594 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. In dollar terms, revenue for the quarter came in at $2.8 billion, a growth of 3 percent over the previous quarter.