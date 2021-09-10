Indian financial markets to remain shut today for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Indian financial markets will remain shut today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The capital, currency and derivatives markets will resume trading on Monday, September 13. The commodity market will remain shut for the morning session (9:00 am - 5:00 pm) but open for the evening session, which starts at 5:00 pm and closes at 11:30 pm.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index ended a volatile session 54.8 points or 0.1 percent higher at 58,305 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark settled with a gain of 15.75 points at 17,369.

Gains in fast moving consumer goods and metal shares were offset by select financial stocks and heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The rupee snapped a three-day losing streak to settle at 73.50 against the US dollar, up 10 paise compared with the previous close.

Foreign institutional investors brought in a net Rs 423.4 crore into the Indian capital market on Thursday, and net purchases by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 704.21 crore, exchange data showed.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty indices closed nearly unchanged, following two back-to-back weekly gains. Grasim, Bharti, HDFC and HCL Tech were the top gainers in the Nifty50 basket. Axis Bank was the worst hit among the 25 weekly laggards in the 50-strong universe.

The week was marked with volatility as the focus globally shifted to concerns about recovery amid rising cases of the Delta variant of Covid. Absence of domestic cues also gave little to cheer investors on Dalal Street. However, positive movements in broader markets prevented deeper losses.

Caution prevailed across global markets as investors globally awaited the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting for clues on the timing of tapering of stimulus.

"Though the much-awaited US job data fell below market estimate, it gave relief to the market on hopes of continued economic support by the Fed," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Market participants keenly await data on inflation in the country due next week.