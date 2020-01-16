Market
Market hits record high after opening mildly up, Nifty above 12,370; YES Bank top gainer
Updated : January 16, 2020 10:18 AM IST
The Indian equity benchmark indices opened mildly higher on Thursday on the back of the US and China signing an initial trade deal.
Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Nestle India, Britannia, and UltraTech Cement were the Nifty50 top gainers.
