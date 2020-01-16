Market hits record high after opening mildly up, Nifty above 12,370; YES Bank top gainer

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened mildly higher on Thursday on the back of the US and China signing an initial trade deal.

The Sensex opened 29.87 points or 0.07 percent higher at 41,902.60 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,351.60, up 8.30 points or 0.07 percent. Broader indices continued to rise, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 surging 0.66 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively.

However, soon, the market hit a record high with the Nifty crossing the earlier level of 12,374.30 and the Sensex surpassing the 42,000 level.

Nifty Realty remained the best-performing index in the early morning session, rising 1.01 percent, while Nifty Metal was the worst-performing sectoral index, down 0.82 percent.

Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Nestle India, Britannia, and UltraTech Cement were the Nifty50 top gainers while Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and NTPC remained the top losers.

Telecom stocks gained in the early trade ahead of Supreme Court's hearing on the 'adjusted gross revenue' today. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea surged 1 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

In the Asian markets, shares saw some gains after the United States and China ended some uncertainties for the world economy by signing a partial trade agreement.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.