Market gives a thumbs down to Siemens' acquisition of C&S Electric
Updated : January 27, 2020 03:10 PM IST
Shares of Siemens fell over 4 percent on Monday as brokerages give a thumbs down to its purchase of C&S Electric.
Siemens has announced the acquisition of 99.22 percent stake in C&S Electric for Rs 2,100 crore.
Post the acquisition, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal (MOSL) downgraded Siemens to 'neutral'.
