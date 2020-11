The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels Monday helped by strong global cues after the US presidential election outcome and sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market.

The Sensex ended 704.37 points or 1.68 percent higher at 42,597.43 while the Nifty gained 197.05 points or 1.61 percent to close at 12,461.05. Nifty Bank surged almost 3 percent.

Nifty hit an intra-day record high of 12,474 and Sensex hit 42,645.30.

Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.33 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Divi's Labs: The stock settled over 5 percent higher to Rs 3,415 per share on the NSE after the company reported a strong set of September quarter earnings. The company's net profit in Q2FY21 rose 45.6 percent to Rs 519.6 crore from Rs 356.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Amber Enterprises: The stock closed over 5 percent lower to Rs 2,190.90 apiece after the company's Q2FY21 net profit declines 85.9 percent to Rs 1.66 crore as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Ashok Leyland: The shares ended a percent lower to Rs 84.15 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September.