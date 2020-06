The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday following losses in the global markets as investors stayed away from risky assets amid a continuous surge in coronavirus cases.

At 9:43 am, the Sensex was trading 328 points lower at 34,842, while the Nifty50 index was trading at 10,289, down 93 points.

Broader markets traded lower in the initial trade, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.43 percent and 0.23 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Media saw most losses while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Realty were trading in the green.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Hindalco Industries led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while ITC, Bharti Infratel, IOC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla were the top index gainers.

ITC gained over 2 percent after the company reported a 9.05 percent rise in Q4FY20 standalone net profit to Rs 3,797.08 crore. The company recommended a dividend of Rs 10.15 for FY20. Cigarette volumes were down 9-10 percent.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises gained 1 percent after it announced that Carlyle Group will buy a 20 percent stake in its subsidiary Piramal Pharma for $490 million or Rs 3,700 crore via fresh equity issuance. The transaction values Piramal Group's pharma business at an enterprise value of $2.8 billion.