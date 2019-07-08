Market faces massive sell-off; Sensex down 855 points, Nifty below 11,600

Indian benchmark indices tanked on across-the-board massive sell-off in Monday's session. The domestic market also tracked Asian shares that declined on lingering concerns that the US-China trade tariff deal may not happen anytime soon.

At 2:20 PM, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 855.45 points at 38,657.94, and the Nifty 50 was trading 265 points lower at 11,545.25. The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices were trading lower by more than 2 percent each.

Among the sectoral indices, PSU Bank index remained the worst performer and tanked nearly 6 percent. All sectors were trading in the red.

Yes Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Infratel, TCS and Reliance Industries were among the major stock gainers. Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers.

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell over 10 percent on Monday after it reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's account.

Nifty PSU Bank index continued to remain the worst performing sectoral index. The index plunged 5.8 percent intraday despite the government allocating capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to the sector.

