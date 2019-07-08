Market
Market faces massive sell-off; Sensex down 855 points, Nifty below 11,600
Updated : July 08, 2019 02:24 PM IST
Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers.
Yes Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Infratel, TCS and Reliance Industries were among the major stock gainers.
