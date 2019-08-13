Market
Market extends losses, Nifty near 11,000 level; HDFC, Infosys, ITC top losers
Updated : August 13, 2019 01:10 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark extended losses in Tuesday afternoon trade dragged by the losses of heavweights HDFC twins, Infosys and weak macro sentiment.
All sectoral indices on the NSE traded in red except Nifty Media was trading higher by 0.16 percent.
Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL, Sun Pharma and Titan were the top-gainers while YES Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Grasim and Tech Mahindra remained the top laggards.
