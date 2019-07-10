Market
Market extends losses, Nifty hovers around 11,500 level; metal shares decline
Updated : July 10, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extended losses on Wednesday during afternoon session dragged mainly by metal stocks like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL (Steel Authority of India).
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Media was the best-performing index of the day, trading 0.24 percent higher while Nifty Metal index was down by 1.42 percent.
Coal India, YES Bank, Wipro, Zee Entertainment and Infosys were among the major stock gainers. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.
