Market extends losses, Nifty hovers around 11,500 level; metal shares decline

Indian shares gave up morning gains and traded lower in the afternoon session on Wednesday, dragged by metal and mining stocks such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel and Steel Authority of India.

Shares in Asia remained mixed as investors await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress for further cues on Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

At 12:30 pm, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 141.34 points at 38,591.06, and the Nifty 50 was trading 40.25 points lower at 11,515.65. Both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 were trading lower by 0.49 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Media was the best-performing index, up 0.24 percent while Nifty Metal index was down by 1.42 percent.

Coal India, YES Bank, Wipro, Zee Entertainment and Infosys were among the major gainers while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, L&T and Bajaj Finance led losses.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, fell over 15 percent on Wednesday after promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal made serious allegations against each other, seeking intervention from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

TCS shares were down 3 percent after the IT giant's margins fell due to wage hikes, forex headwinds and rupee appreciation.

Manpasand Beverages hit lower circuit after the company's statutory auditor resigned owing to GST investigations in the company.

