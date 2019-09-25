Market
Market extends losses, Nifty below 11,500; M&M, Tata Motors among top losers
Updated : September 25, 2019 01:03 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extended losses in the afternoon session on Wednesday, dragged lower by stocks such as SBI, M&M and Tata Motors.
Nifty PSU Bank remained the worst-performing sector, plunging by 3.95 percent followed by Nifty Auto, which fell 3.39 percent.
At 12:18 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 38,713.97, down 377.78 points, or 0.97 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more