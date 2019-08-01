Market extends losses, Nifty below 11,000; Zee Entertainment among top losers

Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, extended losses around noon on Thursday over concerns of weak core industrial growth data and sustained foreign fund outflows.

At 12:15 pm, the Sensex was down 489.63 points, or 1.31 percent, at 36,991.45, and the Nifty was trading lower by 146.15 points, or 1.31 percent, at 10,972.70.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 was trading lower by 0.98 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 1.27 percent.

The Nifty Media remained the worst-performing index followed by metal, and PSU Bank.

Bharti Infratel, Wipro, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers during the afternoon trade while Vedanta, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Hindalco were among the top losers.

Shares of Eicher Motors fell 3.43 percent intraday on Thursday after the Royal Enfield maker reported a decline in net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year. This month the stock has slipped 14 percent while it has fallen 40 percent in the last one year.

Zee Entertainment's shares fell as much as 7 percent in intraday trade post the deal with Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund worth Rs 4,224 crore.

Stocks in Asia were subdued on Thursday as a private survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted in July. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index declined 0.67 percent.

