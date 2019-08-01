Market
Market extends losses, Nifty below 11,000; Zee Entertainment among top losers
Updated : August 01, 2019 01:11 PM IST
At 12:15 pm, the Sensex was down 489.63 points, or 1.31 percent, at 36,991.45, and the Nifty was trading lower by 146.15 points, or 1.31 percent, at 10,972.70.
Bharti Infratel, Wipro, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers during the afternoon trade.
Vedanta, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Hindalco were among the top losers.
