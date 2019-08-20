Market extends losses, Nifty below 11,000 level; YES Bank, IndusInd Bank plunge

Indian benchmark indices traded lower in the afternoon session on Tuesday on the back of selling pressure seen in PSU banks, metals and realty stocks.

At 01:00 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,258.55, lower by 143.94 points or 0.39 percent while the Nifty50 was at 10,997.45, down by 55.95 points or 0.51 percent.

The Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 1.30 percent while the Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 1.06 percent.

Other major sectoral laggards included Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty while Nifty IT and Nifty Auto were trading in the green.

Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top gainers while YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Britannia, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement led losses.

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions hit lower circuit after financial irregularities, including understating total liabilities, advances and unauthorized transactions were uncovered in an internal probe conducted by the company's board of directors.

Mahanagar Gas shares rose over 12 percent on Tuesday afterÂ British Gas exited the company by selling its remaining 10 percent stake in Mahanagar Gas.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on Tuesday as hopes for stimulus in major economies tempered anxiety about a global recession, boosting riskier assets and drawing money from safe-havens such as bonds and gold. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.53 percent.

