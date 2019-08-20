Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Market extends losses, Nifty below 11,000 level; YES Bank, IndusInd Bank plunge

Updated : August 20, 2019 01:16 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower during Tuesday afternoon trade on the back of heavy losses in PSU banks, metals and realty stocks.
At 01:00 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,258.55, lower by 143.94 points or 0.39 percent while the Nifty50 was at 10,997.45, lower by 55.95 points or 0.51 percent.
Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top-gainers while YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Britannia, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech CementÂ were the top laggards.
