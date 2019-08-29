Market extends losses, Nifty below 11,000 level; PSU banks, media stocks fall
Updated : August 29, 2019 01:41 PM IST
Indian shares on Thursday extended losses amidst a weak set of cues and expiry of August derivatives contract.
The overall global trade sentiment also remain subdued due to sharp fall in bond yields and pessimistic US-China trade deal.
All Nifty50 sectoral indices are trading in red except Nifty Pharma.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more