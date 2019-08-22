Market extends losses, Nifty below 10,900 level; DLF slumps 18%

India shares extended losses in the afternoon session on Thursday, dragged lower by realty stocks such as DLF and Oberoi Realty.

At 01:15 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,842.90, lower by 217.47 points or 0.59 percent while the Nifty50 was at 10,849.15, down by 69.55 points or 0.64 percent.

The Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal indices were trading in the red while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT were in the green.

Britannia, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TCS, GAIL and Hindustan Unilever were the top-gainers while YES bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India, UPL and VedantaÂ were the top laggards.

Shares of DLF fell 18 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 140.55 per share on Thursday after Supreme Court issued a notice to the company for suppressing material information from shareholders.

LIC Housing shares tumbled over 9 percent in intraday deals on Thursday after 7.7 percent equity was traded through a block deal. Fidelity Management has likely sold stake in the company, reported CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, Asian shares drifted off on Thursday as uncertainty over the outlook for both U.S. interest rates and the chance of global fiscal stimulus sucked the life out of markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent in light volumes.

Japan's Nikkei ended a touch higher while Shanghai blue chips climbed 0.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was among the biggest losers, down more than 1 percent as unrest in the Chinese-ruled territory disrupt business and investment.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.