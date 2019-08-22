Market
Market extends losses, Nifty below 10,900 level; DLF slumps 18%
Updated : August 22, 2019 01:59 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extended losses during Thursday afternoon trade led by losses in realty stocks. Realty sector is trading lower majorly due to DLF followed by Oberoi Realty.Â
Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal are trading in red while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT are the only ones trading in green.
Britannia, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TCS, GAIL and Hindustan Unilever were the top-gainers while YES bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India, UPL and VedantaÂ were the top laggards.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more