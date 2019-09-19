Market
Market extends losses, Nifty below 10,750 level; YES Bank plunges 11%
Updated : September 19, 2019 01:19 PM IST
Indian shares extended losses in the afternoon session on Thursday as the Street remained negative in absence of any positive stimulus from the government.
At 12:58 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 36,177.51, down 386.37 points, or 1.06 percent, and the Nifty was trading at 10,723.90, down 115.95 points, or 1.07 percent.
Nifty Media remained the worst sector of the day, plunging by 4.33 percent followed by Nifty Metal.
