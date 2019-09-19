Market extends losses, Nifty below 10,750 level; YES Bank plunges 11%

Indian shares extended losses in the afternoon session on Thursday, dragged lower by stocks such as YES Bank, Tata Steel and Vedanta.Â Nifty Media remained the worst-performing sector, plunging by 4.33 percent followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty.

At 12:58 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 36,177.51, down 386.37 points, or 1.06 percent, and the Nifty was trading at 10,723.90, down 115.95 points, or 1.07 percent.

Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Asian Paints and Coal India were the top gainers, while, YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vedanta were the major laggards.

IIFL Wealth Management, the demerged entity of IIFL Holding, made itsÂ debut on Indian boursesÂ on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 1,200 per share on BSE and 1,210 per share on NSE.

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped over 16 percent on Thursday after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released a consultation paper seeking to review the deadline to bring down the interconnect usage charge to zero.

Meanwhile, Asian shares extended declines on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a higher bar to further easings, while the Bank of Japan also held off from offering more stimulus as some had hoped.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.